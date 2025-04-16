Home sales in Türkiye climbed 5.1% in March from a year earlier to nearly 110,800, official data showed on Wednesday, but hit the lowest level in nine months as the momentum at the end of 2024 appears to be waning.

A total of 110,795 houses were sold in Türkiye last month, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), with mortgaged sales jumping 41.5% to 18,225.

Istanbul took the lion's share with sales of 19,820 units, followed by the capital Ankara with 10,203 and Izmir with 7,513.

Meanwhile, sales to foreigners dropped 11.5% in March compared to the same month last year to 1,574 homes, the data revealed. The sales in the first three months stood at 4,578 units, also down 19.5% compared to the first quarter last year.

Russians again topped the list of foreign buyers with 275 houses purchased in March, followed by buyers from Iran and Ukraine.

During the January-March period, house sales totaled 335,786 units, increasing 20.1% compared to the same period in 2024.