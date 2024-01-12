Chinese telecommunication giant Huawei highlighted Türkiye as a country that offers numerous advantages in terms of investments and expansion of Chinese enterprises to Europe during the China-Europe Leadership Forum held in Beijing.

The forum, organized by the company's cloud computing branch Huawei Cloud, had a section named "Türkiye: New Destination for Investments," showcasing the country as a gateway for Chinese companies that want to expand their reach to Europe.

Huawei Cloud announced "The Two 100s" initiative during the event, which aims to support 100 Chinese brands and 100 software partners to expand their global market share by investing in Europe.

Zhang Xiuzheng, vice president of Huawei and president of Huawei Cloud China, delivered a speech at the event, emphasizing their aim to provide quality information and communications infrastructure with innovative solutions to companies that want to expand their businesses on a global scale, underlining that cloud computing is the focus.

Pan Jie, vice president of Huawei Cloud Europe, said they have developed an advanced cloud computing infrastructure open to global access, offering more than 110 cloud services designed for the needs and compliance procedures of seven European countries, Ireland and Türkiye.

Atakan Özdemir, chief commercial counselor of the Embassy of Türkiye in Beijing, emphasized the advantages of Türkiye's geographical location for Chinese companies in trade with the European Union at the forum.

He highlighted that Türkiye is the best option for Chinese companies that want to expand their business activities to Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, as the country's extensive land transportation network, ports and developed infrastructure are connected to Europe, as well as the already-in-place customs union and free trade agreements.

He also pointed out that 27% of the products China imports from overseas can be purchased at more economical prices in Türkiye.

Ahmet Serhat Turan, China representative of Türkiye's Presidential Investment Office, underlined at the event that 57 countries and a population of approximately 1 billion can be reached with a four-hour flight from Türkiye.

He noted that Türkiye signed free trade agreements with 28 countries, and when the EU's 27 countries are added through the customs union, having a reach to nearly 1 billion people without customs tariffs is possible via Türkiye.

In the next two weeks, Huawei events will be held in Dongguan and Shanghai.