ICBC Turkey officially launched its renminbi clearing bank in Türkiye during a ceremony at Istanbul’s Çırağan Palace, an event that also marked the bank’s 10th anniversary in the country.,

The new RMB clearing bank is expected to deepen financial cooperation between Türkiye and China, enabling expanded trade in Turkish lira and Chinese yuan. The clearing mechanism is expected to serve not only Türkiye but also the broader region.

China’s Ambassador to Türkiye Jiang Xuebin delivered remarks at the ceremony, which was attended by Deputy Treasury and Finance Minister Osman Çelik, Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan, Presidential Investment and Finance Office head Burak Dağlıoğlu, along with senior officials from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) and the Treasury and Finance Ministry.

ICBC Turkey said the launch reflects growing economic links between the two countries and aims to support smoother cross-border transactions.