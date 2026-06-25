The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Wednesday it's prepared to make "immediate disbursement" of more than $800 million to the Ivory Coast as part of several aid programs.

The fund's executive board reviewed and approved three programs, allowing Abidjan to borrow approximately $832.8 million.

The lender in a statement commended Ivory Coast authorities for "sustained reform efforts" that have "helped restore macroeconomic stability."

For nearly 15 years, the country has posted strong growth rates – among the strongest in the region – and has regained stability after a decade of strife in the early 2000s.

The Washington-based banking organization expects growth to slow to %6 in 2026, down from %6.5 in 2025, reflecting economic repercussions of the Middle East war and heightened global uncertainty.

"Inflation, which declined to near zero in 2025, has begun to rebound and is projected to average %3.3 in 2026, driven by higher food and energy prices," the IMF said in a statement.