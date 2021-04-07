Daily Sabah logo

The fluffy beauties: Turkey’s famed Van cats

by Anadolu Agency Apr 07, 2021 10:54 am +03 +03:00

A mother Van cat with her kittens after giving birth in Van, Turkey, on April 6, 2021. Van cats are kept under protection at the Van Yuzuncu Yil University Research and Application Center and mother cats and their kittens are taken care of in special rooms at the center.

(AA Photo)

Newborn kittens at the Van Yuzuncu Yil University Research and Application Center on April 6, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A mother Van cat at the Van Yuzuncu Yil University Research and Application Center on April 6, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A Van cat at the Van Yuzuncu Yil University Research and Application Center on April 6, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A mother Van cat with her kittens after giving birth in Van, Turkey, on April 6, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A mother Van cat with her kittens after giving birth in Van, Turkey, on April 6, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Newborn kittens at the Van Yuzuncu Yil University Research and Application Center on April 6, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Newborn kittens at the Van Yuzuncu Yil University Research and Application Center on April 6, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Newborn kittens at the Van Yuzuncu Yil University Research and Application Center on April 6, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A Van cat at the Van Yuzuncu Yil University Research and Application Center on April 6, 2021.

(AA Photo)

A mother Van cat with her kittens after giving birth in Van, Turkey, on April 6, 2021.

(AA Photo)

Van cats at the Van Yuzuncu Yil University Research and Application Center on April 6, 2021.

(AA Photo)

