The fluffy beauties: Turkey’s famed Van cats

A mother Van cat with her kittens after giving birth in Van, Turkey, on April 6, 2021. Van cats are kept under protection at the Van Yuzuncu Yil University Research and Application Center and mother cats and their kittens are taken care of in special rooms at the center.
Newborn kittens at the Van Yuzuncu Yil University Research and Application Center on April 6, 2021.
