The International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered on Tuesday its growth projection for the Turkish economy for this year, while keeping the outlook for the next year unchanged.

The IMF published its World Economic Outlook as part of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank, held this week in Bangkok.

The fund said it expects Turkish gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 2.7%, down from 2.9% projection it shared in July. In 2027, the economy is expected to expand at 3.6%.

The fund also said it expects Türkiye’s annual consumer inflation at 31.2% in 2026 and 26.5% next year.

Türkiye's annual inflation dropped below 30% for the first time in nearly five years as consumer price growth eased more than expected to 29.73% in September, according to official data.

For the global economy, the monetary body lifted the outlook by 0.1 percentage points to 3.1% this year. However, it cited disruptions caused by conflicts and the AI's transformative role.