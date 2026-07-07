NATO Secretary-General ​Mark Rutte called on Tuesday ⁠for ⁠a "transatlantic defense industrial revolution" ​and urged ​companies ⁠to take more risks with their investments.

"The hum of machinery must become a roar," Rutte told the NATO Summit Defense Industry Forum in Ankara ahead of a gathering of the alliance's leaders in ⁠the Turkish capital.

"Industry across all of the ​nations represented here must ​be ready ⁠to ‌take ‌more risk. The ⁠demand is ‌there, and ​you know ⁠it."

Rutte's remarks came as allies started to reveal large-scale defense investment pledges at the industry forum, including an initiative to spend $40 billion on the alliance's drone defense capabilities.

"NATO is rapidly expanding our ability to deploy and operate drones at scale. And at the same time, we are building robust counter-drone defenses to detect, identify, and neutralize drones," said Rutte.

"Allies are investing over $40 billion in counter-drone capabilities over the next 5 years," he said, as well as planning to step up operational training for soldiers.

NATO's ability to deal with hostile drones was put to the test lately as Russian drones repeatedly violated allies' airspace. NATO occasionally intercepted drones with fighter jets, raising questions about the efficacy of the alliance's approach.

Several allies are also to jointly buy up to 10 Saab GlobalEye aircraft to replace NATO's fleet of 14 AWACS early warning radar surveillance planes that are about 50 years old.

The announcements are part of NATO's push to significantly increase defense expenditure.