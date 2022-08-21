Flower producers in India want to cooperate with producers in the Turkish Mediterranean city of Antalya, the country’s flower production hub, in order to increase production in their country, Srikanth Bollapally, head of Indian Florists' Council (GFCI), said Sunday.

Bollapally and the members of the GFCI met with Ali Çandır, the exchange chairperson of the Antalya Commodity Exchange (ATB), and the members of the relevant professional committee.

In his speech during the visit, Bollapally said that they produce flowers on an area of 10,000 hectares and that flower production should be increased in the country with a rapidly growing population.

Noting that they are in Antalya to share their experiences in Turkey's flower production and trade, Bollapally stated that they will evaluate cooperation opportunities in this regard.

He stated that they had problems with ornamental plants, adding that they started various campaigns on this issue.

Çandır, for his part, stated that Antalya has vast experience in cut flowers and ornamental plants and that they are ready to share their experiences.

Explaining that there was no problem in the supply of flowers in Antalya, where production is carried out uninterrupted throughout the year, Çandır emphasized that uninterrupted production is important for exports.

Çandır, who gave information about flower production in Antalya, said, "Antalya, which has 40% of Türkiye's greenhouse cut flower production area, produces 45% of its cut flowers.”

“Even this figure shows how far we are in the cut flower sector.”

Çandır added that Türkiye's ornamental plant exports were around $148 million (TL 2.67 billion), with some $70 million coming from Antalya.

Türkiye's total flower exports in 2021 reached $148 million after an increase of 38% compared to the previous year.

The sector has set an export target of $180 million for 2022, according to the previous statements by the sector representatives.

This year, the Turkish flower sector has sent 65 million cut flowers to 24 countries for Valentine's Day, a traditionally busy period for cultivators. A total of 65 million cut flowers were sent to Europe, equating to an export revenue of $9 million.