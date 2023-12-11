Türkiye's industrial production rose by 1.1% year-over-year in October, the official data shared by the country's statistical office revealed Monday.

All sub-items posted an increase on an annual basis in October, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

"When the subsectors of the industry were examined, the mining and quarrying index increased by 3.7%, the manufacturing index increased by 1.3% and the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index increased by 3.5% in October 2023, compared with the same month of the previous year," the TurkStat said.

On the other hand, industrial production dropped by 0.4% monthly, as per data.

The mining and quarrying index rose by 3.2%, the manufacturing index declined by 0.3%, and the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index dropped by 2.3% in October compared to the month earlier.