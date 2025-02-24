Dutch technology investor group Prosus announced on Monday it plans to acquire Just Eat Takewaway.com to create a "European tech champion" of food delivery.

It intends to buy the company's entire share capital for 4.1 billion euros ($4.31 billion) in an all-cash public offer on the Amsterdam exchange.

Prosus, majority-owned by South Africa's Naspers, is offering 20.30 euros per share. The offer is unanimously supported by Just Eat's management and supervisory board.

Prosus already holds a 28% stake in leading global food delivery company Delivery Hero.