The largest Turkish metropolis, Istanbul, is gearing up to host international economic and finance actors for the third edition of Global Islamic Economy Summit, set to take place this week.

Decision-makers shaping the future of the Islamic economy, international leaders, economic authorities, investors, financial institutions, academics and sector representatives will descend into the city between June 3-6 for the summit.

Held this year under the theme "Capital in Islamic Economics: Structuring Wealth for Sustainable Development," the summit will host important global discussions on ethical finance, the real economy, sustainable development and inclusive economic growth.

The 3rd Global Islamic Economy Summit, organized by the AlBaraka Forum for Islamic Economy under the AlBaraka Summits Türkiye framework, is being held in strategic partnership with the Presidency's Investment and Finance Office, the Türkiye Wealth Fund (TWF), the Istanbul Financial Center (IFC), the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) and Ibn Haldun University.

The summit, held at Halkbank's headquarters in IFC, aims to further strengthen Türkiye's strategic position in the global Islamic finance and economy ecosystem.

New dimensions of global economic transformation

As transformations in global economic and financial systems reshape the structure and use of capital, the Islamic economic approach treats capital not only as a financial instrument but as a value integrated with ethical responsibility, social benefit and productive economic activity.

Within this perspective, the 3rd Global Islamic Economy Summit aims to comprehensively examine the role of capital in Islamic economics through its core principles, strategic approaches and sectoral applications.

The summit will also highlight topics such as strengthening productive capital circulation, increasing inclusive economic participation and expanding ethical finance models that support sustainable development.

In an evaluation regarding the summit, Abdullah Saleh Kamel, chairperson of the board of trustees of the AlBaraka Forum for Islamic Economy, stated that the summit reflects their belief that capital should serve a higher purpose.

“Productive growth, social balance and sustainable development. Türkiye provides a strong foundation to advance this global dialogue on wealth, responsibility and real economic value,” he told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Finance, technology, sustainability

The summit is expected to host a number of prominent names in the sector and top Turkish finance officials, including Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek.

The attendees also include Burak Dağlıoğlu, the head of the Presidential Investment and Finance Office; Arda Ermut, general manager of the Türkiye Wealth Fund; Ahmet Ihsan Erdem, general manager of the Istanbul Financial Center; and Bilal Erdoğan, chairperson of the board of trustees of the Ilim Yayma Foundation.

Over the four-day summit, numerous panels, sessions and strategic meetings will be held with the participation of central banks, economic administrations, international investment organizations, global banking groups, academics and financial technology leaders.

Topics to be discussed include global economic and capital flows, Islamic banking and participation finance, Islamic capital markets and sukuk, waqf systems and social finance, artificial intelligence and digital financial technologies, fintech and Islamic digital investment tools, sustainable development and ethical investment models, entrepreneurship and SME financing, and international economic integration models.

One of the most notable highlights of the summit is set to be the launch of the AlBaraka Strategic Islamic Economy Report. The event also features the 1 million Saudi riyals ($270,000) Saleh Kamel award.

Moreover, beyond academic and sectoral discussions, the summit also aims to serve as a strategic meeting point where international economic cooperation can be developed.

New collaborations are expected to be established through memorandum of understanding signing ceremonies during the program, while special networking meetings, receptions and gala events will also bring international participants together.

Previously held in major cities such as Istanbul, London and Medina, the AlBaraka Summits are regarded as one of the world’s leading international platforms in Islamic economics and participation finance.

Each year, the summit brings together senior public officials, central banks, financial institutions, investment funds, academics, and media organizations from around the world, aiming to further increase the visibility of Islamic economics in global economic transformation processes.