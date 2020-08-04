Turkey's exports in July reached the highest monthly figure of 2020, hitting over $15 billion (TL 104 billion), Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan announced Tuesday.
The figure rose 11.5% month-on-month, hitting the second-highest July figure of all time, Pekcan said in a statement.
Pekcan stated that exports fell 5.8% compared to the same month of last year, driven by a high base effect, fewer working days and the coronavirus pandemic.
The country's imports reached $17.8 billion in July, posting a 7.7% decrease from July 2019.
Pekcan said that the export/import coverage ratio climbed to 84.5% in July, up from 82.6% in the same month last year.
