Türkiye's first astronaut arrived back home to a hero's welcome on Monday, just days after he returned to Earth after successfully completing the nation's inaugural space mission.

Alper Gezeravcı was greeted by bouquet-laden children at Ankara's Esenboğa Airport as he returned from a three-week mission to the International Space Station (ISS). In return, he handed out Turkish flags he had carried with him into space.

Türkiye celebrated Gezeravcı's launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Jan. 19 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. A former fighter pilot and captain for Turkish Airlines (THY), he became the first person from his country to fly to space.

The Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3) crew docked at the ISS on Jan. 20. The spacecraft undocked last Wednesday for a trip back that lasted around 47 hours.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying Gezeravcı and three other members splashed down into the Atlantic off the coast of Florida on Friday.

The trip marked the third such journey organized by Houston-based Axiom Space with NASA and SpaceX.

The expedition is seen in Türkiye as a source of national pride and a highlight of its technological advancement, especially in the field of aerospace and military development such as aerial drones.

The space flight was "just a beginning," said Gezeravcı, addressing journalists at Esenboğa in front of a backdrop proclaiming "Türkiye's First Manned Space Mission."

"I returned to my country with the happiness of achieving goals that have surpassed the limits we could see with our eyes in the sky, which have been the dreams' boundaries until now," he said.

Gezeravcı highlighted that the achievement was not just a trip but a milestone for Türkiye's space ambitions.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has closely followed Gezeravcı's mission, declaring it a "new symbol of a growing, stronger and assertive Türkiye," after the country marked its centenary last year.

Erdoğan has spoken several times to Gezeravcı since he left for Florida to prepare for the mission.

Hours after his arrival, Gezeravcı and his family were received by Erdoğan at Esenboğa.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (L) meets with Alper Gezeravcı, Türkiye's first astronaut, at Esenboğa Airport, Ankara, Türkiye, Feb. 12, 2024. (AA Photo)

Speaking alongside Gezeravcı, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said the mission was "a first, but it will not be the last."

"A new page has been opened in space science and technologies for Türkiye," Kacır said.

Gezeravcı was joined on the trip by Italian Air Force Col. Walter Villadei and Sweden's Marcus Wandt, a former fighter pilot. They were escorted by retired NASA astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria, who now works for Axiom Space.

While in orbit, the astronauts conducted about 30 science experiments, learning more about the impact of microgravity on the human body, advancing industrial processes and more. They also chatted with schoolchildren and officials from their countries.

About half of the experiments were conducted by Gezeravcı alone.

The mission was initially meant to last two weeks, but the return journey was delayed by several days owing to bad weather, resulting in an 18-day stay on the ISS.

Erdoğan said after the crew landed that Türkiye would send many more people to space.

The journey is part of Türkiye's ambitious 10-year space road map, unveiled in early 2021, including missions to the moon and developing internationally viable satellite systems.

Türkiye established its own space agency in 2018, and said it will land on the moon by 2026.

The program envisages working with other countries to build a spaceport and create a global satellite technology brand.

The only thing Türkiye has been missing until now, Gezeravcı said, was "our failure to realize the high potential given to us by the noble blood flowing in our veins."

"With the strong steps taken by our state, we have raised the self-confidence we deserve. From now on, we will continue to move forward with even faster steps," he noted.

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır (L) and Alper Gezeravcı, Türkiye's first astronaut, address a news conference at Esenboğa Airport, Ankara, Türkiye, Feb. 12, 2024. (AA Photo)

The astronaut emphasized he would not hesitate to take part in future space missions.

"I came to these days with the education and opportunities my state has provided me with. From now on, I am at the disposal of my state," he stressed.

Gezeravcı hailed and thanked Erdoğan and other authorities for their support throughout the whole process.

"Despite not having had any previous missions in this field in our history, we went through a wonderful preparatory process with the magnificent synergy of our institutions from the preparation phase until the completion of the mission," he said.

"Being able to experience and achieve such great successes even in areas where this country has never been before has given a tremendous confidence boost for future missions."

Gezeravcı emphasized it was not just a space journey. "It was an experience that made me feel the power, determination, and strong stance toward achieving the set goals of my country," he said.

"This is not an individual success. It is the success of each child from every household in Türkiye."