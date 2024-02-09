A capsule carrying a crew with Türkiye's first astronaut and three other members splashed down off the coast of Florida on Friday, completing a return to Earth after a nearly three-week stay at the International Space Station (ISS).

Türkiye celebrated Alper Gezeravcı's launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Jan. 19 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. A former fighter pilot and captain for Turkish Airlines, he became the first person from his country to fly to space.

Gezeravcı was joined on the trip by Italian Air Force Col. Walter Villadei, Sweden's Marcus Wandt, a former fighter pilot chosen as a reserve astronaut by the European Space Agency (ESA) in 2022, and Michael Lopez-Alegria, their escort.

Lopez-Alegria is a retired NASA astronaut who now works for Axiom Space, the Houston company that arranged the chartered flight.

The Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3) crew returned in a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft that parachuted into the Atlantic off the Florida coast. It was Axiom's third private mission to the space station; the fourth is planned for later this year.

Before leaving the space station, Gezeravcı thanked his country for its "bold and determined decision" to send a citizen into space as part of its 100th anniversary as a republic.

While in orbit, the astronauts conducted science experiments and chatted with schoolchildren and officials from their countries. About half of the experiments were conducted by Gezeravcı alone.

They enjoyed a few extra days at the space station, waiting for the weather to improve in the splashdown zone.

The capsule undocked from the International Space Station on Wednesday and began its return to Earth.

The trip back took the crew around 47 hours.

Ax-3 celebrated many firsts.

It was the first commercial spaceflight mission comprised of government and ESA-sponsored national astronauts. In addition to Gezeravcı becoming the first-ever Turkish astronaut, Wandt was the first ESA project astronaut to fly on a commercial space mission.