An international economic summit to encourage cooperation between Russia and the Islamic world will be held in Kazan, the capital of the Russian Republic of Tatarstan, on May 19-21.

The 13th International Economic Summit: Russia-Islamic World: KazanSummit 2022 aims to foster cooperation in trade, economy, science and technology, and promote social and cultural ties between Russia and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries.

On the agenda of the three-day event, of which Anadolu Agency (AA) is the global communication partner, will be the sharing economy, a socioeconomic system built around the sharing of resources, the halal industry, Islamic finance, youth diplomacy, export development, entrepreneurship and investments.

The event will also cover the Russia Halal Expo 2022 exhibition, World Halal Day and events dedicated to the 1,100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the Volga Bulgarians.

"This event is the main Russian platform for discussing cooperation and implementation of joint projects, presenting economic opportunities and investment potential, as well as establishing business contacts," said the Head of the Tatarstan Investment Development Agency Taliya Minullina.

"KazanSummit 2022 will expand the economic opportunities and business potential of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region and OIC countries and increase the recognition of Muslim startups in the global market," Minullina added.

Among the summit’s traditional events is the Forum of Young Entrepreneurs of OIC Countries, the Forum of Young Diplomats of OIC Countries, and SberTalk, a multimodal offline discussion platform with representatives of government and business, where real problems of the financial sector will be discussed.

The program also includes a significant investment block with 50 innovative startups from Russian regions and OIC countries.

A Modest Fashion Day festival will be held on May 19, and a fashion show will be held on the evening of May 19.

In 2021, the summit hosted about 5,000 delegates from 64 countries and 41 regions of Russia. The leadership of more than 10 ministries of foreign states also participated in the summit.