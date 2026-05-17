KazanForum, which brings together Russia and the Islamic world, offers significant opportunities for Türkiye in the fields of investment, finance, and participation finance, and contributes to the development of regional economic cooperation, a Turkish official said, according to a report published Sunday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) during the forum, Burak Dağlıoğlu, the head of the Investment and Finance Office, said that the event has gradually evolved into a multi-dimensional platform that goes beyond economic topics.

This year's forum, which is seen as the main platform for economic cooperation between Russia and the countries of the Islamic world, took place between May 12 and May 17.

Drawing attention to the cultural dimension of the forum, Dağlıoğlu pointed out that many sessions are also organized in cultural areas, especially under the halal theme.

"It has become a comprehensive platform where participants come together, fairs are held, and meetings take place," he added.

Türkiye's focus on investment, finance

Emphasizing that Türkiye’s priority at the forum is investment and finance, Dağlıoğlu noted that there is a strong trade volume between Türkiye and Russia.

He also stated that within the scope of regional economic relations, economic ties between Türkiye and various regions of Russia, starting from Tatarstan, have been diversifying, adding that they see "a wide range of trade diversity, from industrial goods to non-natural-resource products."

Moreover, explaining that participation finance is an important agenda item for Türkiye and that Russia is also taking new steps in this field through legal regulations, he added: "We see that participation finance instruments are being implemented in regions with dense Muslim populations. We are also carrying out mutual efforts and organizing delegations to grow this ecosystem."

At the same time, Dağlıoğlu noted that trade ties between Türkiye and Russia are increasing, stating that the total investment value of Russian-capital companies operating in Türkiye has exceeded $6 billion.

He also pointed out that investments from Tatarstan into Türkiye are at a notable level, emphasizing that Türkiye has become an important hub for international investors.

Forum lays groundwork for new cooperation

In addition, Dağlıoğlu said they expect the contacts made during the forum to produce concrete economic outcomes and that Turkish companies have significant market access opportunities in the region.

He noted that there are strong companies in sectors such as industry, petrochemicals, machinery, metal processing and food, adding that the goal is to increase mutual investment and cooperation in these areas.

He also stated that Türkiye would become an attractive center for international companies with its new incentive model.

"We aim to create a trade ecosystem where access to broader geographies can be achieved via Istanbul," he said.