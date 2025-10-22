Kuwait's Ministry of Public Works has inked a contract with Turkish construction company Kuzu to build a wastewater treatment plant and its related works for the South Al-Mutlaa city project in a deal valued at nearly $500 million, it announced on Tuesday.

The contract, valued at 149.6 million dinars ($488.9 million), will use a hybrid system combining conventional and renewable energy sources, ministry spokesperson Ahmed Alsaleh told Reuters.

The signing of the contract coincides with a visit by President Tayyip Erdoğan to Kuwait, during which he will hold talks with the Emir and sign agreements covering the defense industries, energy, investment, and trade.

The plant will serve residents of the Al-Mutlaa city development and produce around 400,000 cubic metees of tertiary-treated water per day for agricultural and other uses, the ministry said in a statement.

The Al-Mutlaa city project is located in northern Kuwait, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Kuwait City, and includes more than 28,000 housing units.

Under the contract, the Turkish company will "build, operate, and maintain" the treatment plant.