Droughts, floods and a cat: Weekly top photos

by Agencies Jul 18, 2021 11:56 am +03 +03:00

A lone boat sits perched on a mound near Hensley Lake as soaring temperatures and drought continue to affect livestock and water supplies in Madera, California, U.S. July 14, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A view of a damaged building following heavy rainfalls in Erftstadt-Blessem, Germany, July 16, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A cat is seen near the coast during sunrise in the Foca district of Izmir, Turkey, July 14, 2021.

(AA Photo)

State Troopers stand guard as people block Palmetto Expressway during a protest showing support for Cubans demonstrating against their government, in Miami, on July 13, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

A Kashmiri boy, trying to take a bullet out of a wall where suspected rebels had taken refuge, is seen through a hole created by a mortar shell fired by government forces during a gunfight, in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, July 16, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Wrestlers, doused in olive oil, greet each other as they are introduced to the crowds during the 660th instalment of the annual Historic Kirkpinar Oil Wrestling championship, in Edirne, northwestern Turkey, July 10, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Wiel de Bie, 75, stands outside his flooded home in the town of Brommelen, Netherlands, Saturday, July 17, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Muslim pilgrims are seen through a glass window as they circumambulate the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, as they wear masks and keep to social distancing, a day before the annual hajj pilgrimage, July 17, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Alpha jets from the French Air Force fly past Carrousel du Louvre during Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, July 14, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A man stands next to a hospital bed as he looks at the damage after a fire broke out at al-Hussain coronavirus hospital in Nassiriya, Iraq, July 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A worker using his mobile phone sits at a looted shop as the country deploys the army to quell unrest linked to jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, in Soweto, South Africa, July 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Men and children with their cameras and mobile phones take photos of a sacrificial cow being lowered from a rooftop by a crane, ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Karachi, Pakistan, July 11, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A staff member sits at an interactive digital installation "Fire / Forest and Spiral of Resonating Lamps in the Forest" during a media preview of "teamLab: A Forest Where Gods Live" in the lobby of Mifuneyama Rakuen Hotel, Takeo Hot Springs, Saga prefecture, Japan, July 15, 2021.

(Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP Photo)

A worker inspects tomatoes laid out to dry in Turkey's western province of Izmir, July 17, 2021.

(AA Photo)

People light candles amid scorching summer heat as a power outage crisis hit Tehran, Iran, July 12, 2021.

(AA Photo)

