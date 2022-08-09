Libya's leading public and private construction companies, mayors, architects and engineers will meet with the Turkish private sector on Oct. 3-4 to strengthen business relations between the two countries.

The Urbanexpo Forum, which will be held in Istanbul in cooperation with the Libyan ADD International Group, will bring together the contracting companies from both countries, according to the ICF Fair statement.

Ministerial participation from Libya is expected in the event, which is organized with the aim of ensuring cooperation between the two countries on infrastructure and superstructure issues, as well as enabling Turkish contractors to get more shares from the projects in Libya, and increasing exports to this country.

In the forum, where Libya's leading nongovernmental organizations (NGO), chambers of commerce and industry, municipalities, chambers of architects and engineers and large-scale companies operating in the private sector will participate, mutual cooperation opportunities will be evaluated and opportunities in the new period will be discussed.

Türkiye’s Foreign Economic Relations Board's (DEIK) Türkiye-Libya Council Head Murtaza Karanfil is set to deliver a speech during the opening section of the event, besides the Libyan ministers.

ADD International Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ghaleb Gheblawi, whose views were included in the official statement, said that over 100 Libyan senior business people representing more than $30 billion of capital will come to Istanbul.

Gheblawi said “with this big organization, which we foresee will make a great contribution to Türkiye's exports, for the first time, superstructure works were prioritized as much as infrastructure works.

“This organization also offers very important opportunities in terms of exporting the know-how formed in the Turkish housing sector,” he said.

Emphasizing that the event is extremely important in terms of the realization of cooperation between the two countries, the continuation of business agreements without interruption and Libya's re-acquiring its sustainable development policy, Gheblawi said, “Turkish businesspeople have a business culture that revives everywhere they go and has a win-win understanding.”

“This is also the case in Libyan territory. We cannot ignore the needs and opportunities here. In the business world, if mutual strategic and correct steps are taken, Libya will become much more successful,” he said.

"We have full faith that (our country) will develop and progress further. Our organization will contribute to the further development of bilateral relations and the consolidation of friendship between Libya and Türkiye.”