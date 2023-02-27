Factories in southeastern Türkiye are slowly resuming production, and shops are reopening as the region tries to emerge from the catastrophic earthquakes that struck some three weeks ago.

More than 44,300 people died and over 1.5 million were left homeless after the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck on Feb. 6, flattening a swathe of the southeastern region.

Described as the worst disaster in Türkiye’s modern history, the disaster led to the collapse or severe damage of 173,000 buildings and inflicted massive damage on the infrastructure across the area.

The quake-affected provinces are home to some 13.5 million people, or 15% of Türkiye’s population. In addition, the region accounts for nearly 10% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Many businesses lost workers or sustained significant damage. Over 2 million people are estimated to have left the region, accounting for about 16% of Türkiye’s agricultural production last year.

Damage inspections are ongoing at many factories, while those considered safe have resumed output.

Erdemoğlu Holding said its two carpet manufacturing sites in Adıyaman and Gaziantep, two of the 11 provinces hit by the quakes, continued production after a weeklong pause.

In a statement, the company said the pause allowed its workers to connect with their families and relatives and provided enough time to conduct necessary inspections and complete technical issues at the facilities.

Holding’s other affiliate, Sasa Polyester, a maker of polyester fibers, filament yarns and polymers, maintained production at its facility in Adana province without a halt.

Gradual resumption

Kipaş Holding, headquartered in Kahramanmaraş, the epicenter of the quakes, said some of its facilities continued production, while evaluations of damage on other facilities were ongoing.

“Our friends are trying to activate not only the yarn factory but also our cement and paper factories. As a result, some of our facilities in the Kavlaklı OIZ (organized industrial zone) have started to work,” the company said in a statement.

Aykut Göymen, chair of pasta maker Mutlu Makarna, said their factories had not sustained any permanent damage and resumed activities after a four-day pause from a natural gas and electricity distribution halt.

“Gas was cut off for three to four days in the organized industrial zone for preventive purposes. Also, after the second earthquake, our supply chain was disrupted because everyone was outside with their families in cars. Therefore, we could not make products in this process,” Göymen said.

“To reduce the effects of the earthquake, we started production gradually as soon as the gas arrived and have now increased our capacity to 90%,” he added.

Business groups and economists have said rebuilding could cost Türkiye up to $100 billion and shave one to two percentage points off growth this year. Wall Street bank JPMorgan estimated the quake’s direct damage to buildings and infrastructure to be $25 billion.

The area accounted for 8.5% of Türkiye’s exports and 6.7% of imports. However, economists say the quakes are unlikely to affect Türkiye’s trade balance as exports and imports are expected to drop.

The quake also gives the government an additional challenge on the budget, one of the most substantial areas of the economy.

‘Life goes on’

On the other hand, tradespeople in Kahramanmaraş have reopened shops in the buildings considered safe by the authorities.

Ibrahim Kahveci lost his father in the disaster, yet he says he felt he had to reopen his bakery in Kahramanmaraş to help those in need.

“We went through a massive disaster. Of course, we have losses like everyone else. Nevertheless, we opened our bakery to contribute to our Maraş,” Kahveci said.

Ali Körmen, a seller of traditional food products, echoed Kahveci’s remarks as he said they felt they had to pull themselves together and open their shops to serve the citizens.

Gas tube seller Şahin Akpınar also reopened his shop to help the locals.

“Some of our relatives were also left under the rubble. I have been a tradesperson here for 22 years. We reopened after the earthquake so that citizens would not be in a difficult situation. As a result, we both did good and conducted our trade,” Akpınar said.

In Malatya province, patisserie owner Öztürk Can said they opened their shop after the first quake but got caught in the middle of the work during the second tremor.

Can said they only asked employees who volunteered to return to work, stressing they tried to give morale to the locals.

Ibrahim Alçık, a wholesaler of clothes, said the reopening of stores encouraged and provided goods to the locals.

“We opened the store on the sixth day after the earthquake. People had necessities that they needed to buy from our store. Then, we conducted the necessary tests and opened it,” Alçık said.

“We have opened all of them, including our branches where we do retail and wholesale business in Malatya. The reactions were perfect. Some people see vehicles passing through here. They can come to a safe area to pick up what they need, and they do their shopping safely,” he noted.

“Life goes on, and you have to start somewhere.”