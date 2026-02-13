One of the world's largest logistics companies, DP World, announced on Friday a new chairperson, replacing the outgoing head following mounting pressure over his alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

The announcement by the government's Dubai Media Office did not specifically name Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. However, it said that Essa Kazim was named DP World's chairperson and Yuvraj Narayan was named group CEO.

Those were positions held by bin Sulayem, one of the Middle East's most prominent business figures. He's among the highest-profile executives to face scrutiny and be removed from senior roles following the recent release of the Epstein files.

DP World has long been a pillar of the economy of the Middle Eastern city. It's a logistics giant that runs the Jebel Ali port in Dubai and operates terminals in other ports around the world.

The announcement comes a day after financial groups in Canada and the United Kingdom said they've paused future ventures with DP World after newly released emails showed a yearslong friendship between bin Sulayem and Epstein.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, chair and CEO of DP World, addresses the gathering on the first day of the three-day B20 Summit in New Delhi, India, Aug. 25, 2023. (AFP Photo)

The emails – some referencing sexual massages and escorts – surfaced in the cache of Epstein-related documents recently released by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Epstein killed himself in jail in 2019 after he was charged with sex trafficking. The emails do not appear to implicate bin Sulayem in Epstein's alleged crimes. DP World did not respond to request for comment.

Bin Sulayem previously had a larger role as chair of the Dubai World conglomerate, which at the time included the property developer Nakheel. That company was behind the creation of human-made islands in the shape of palm trees and a map of the world that helped cement Dubai's status as an up-and-coming global city.

The state-run WAM news agency also reported that Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, named a new head of the city-state's Ports Customs and Free Zone Corporation. That also was a position held by bin Sulayem.

The topics in the emails between Epstein and bin Sulayem range widely, including President Donald Trump, sex and theology.

General view of a stock yard of DP World's fully automated Terminal 2 at Jebel Ali Port, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 27, 2018. (Reuters Photo)

In one email from 2013, Epstein wrote to bin Sulayem that "you are one of my most trusted friends in very sense of the word, you have never let me down."

In response, bin Sulayem said, "Thank you my friend I am off the sample a fresh 100% female Russian at my yacht."

That same year, bin Sulayem sent Epstein an email showing a menu for a massage business which included sexual offerings. Two years later, bin Sulayem texted Epstein a link to a porn site, and, in 2017, Epstein sent bin Sulayem a link to an escort website.

Epstein e-mailed with bin Sulayem about Steve Bannon, the Trump acolyte, in 2018, saying "you will like him." In another exchange, bin Sulayem asked Epstein about an event where it appeared Trump would be in attendance.