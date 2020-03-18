Turkish-made home textiles were exported to 165 countries in the first two months, as overseas sales surged, according to Uludağ Exporters' Associations (UİB) data Wednesday.

Sales in January and February surged by 5.76% year-on-year to hit nearly $415 million, up from $392.2 million in the same period of 2019.

Germany, one of the country’s top export markets, took the lead in sales, seeing an increase of 9.2% from $65.2 million to $71.2 million.

Coming in second, the U.S. saw a 17.5% decrease. Having received $43.9 million worth of products in the first two months of last year, the U.S. customers were sent $36.2 million worth of products in the same period of this year.

Italy, on the other hand, came in third with a rise of 8.27% from $21.8 million to $23.6 million.

Exporters also achieved $20.9 million in exports to the U.K., $18.2 million to France, $14.9 million to Belarus, $14.5 million to Bulgaria, $13.6 million to the Netherlands, $11.5 million to Spain and $11.3 million to Poland.

Elsewhere, sales to India in the said period skyrocketed by 350% year-on-year. Exports to the country jumped from $264,000 to $1.2 million in January and February.

Ireland received some $616,000 worth of Turkish home textiles, up from last year’s $303,000, a 103% year-on-year increase. The volume of exports to Singapore jumped by 190% from $174,000 to $506,000.