The capacity utilization rate of Türkiye's manufacturing industry declined by 0.1% points to 75.7% in February, according to official data released Wednesday,

The seasonally adjusted capacity utilization rate in the manufacturing industry also fell by 0.1% points to 75.2% this month, the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) said.

The bank's data showed that the highest capacity utilization rate of 78.1% was recorded in investment goods, while durable consumer goods had the lowest rate of 71.4%.

On the sectoral side, the highest capacity usage was in manufacturing motor vehicles, trailers, and semi-trailers, at 82.1%, while the lowest rate of 66.5% was in beverage products.

Capacity utilization rate figures are based on the responses of local units operating in the manufacturing industry to a business tendency survey.

The Central Bank said 1,678 companies responded to the survey this month, adding that the data does not reflect the bank's views or predictions.