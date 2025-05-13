One of the leading fast food and restaurant chains in the country, McDonald's Türkiye, plans to hire 2,000 people nationwide with its new recruitment campaign, according to a report on Tuesday.

The company is preparing to employ 2,000 people in the summer months, according to a report by the Ihlas News Agency (IHA).

Standing out with its flexible working models that appeal to different age groups, it offers jobs and aims to support the participation of people of all ages in the workforce.

In his statement on the subject, McDonald’s Türkiye CEO Mwaffak Kanjee stated that McDonald’s Türkiye serves approximately 100 million customers per year with over 8,000 employees.

"We have an employment impact above the sector average. When our supply chain, wage expenses and household sizes are added, we, as McDonald’s Türkiye, touch the lives of 66,000 people. We will offer job opportunities to people of all ages all over our country with the employment campaign we have initiated," he said.

According to the statement, McDonald’s Türkiye, which has a young employee profile with an average age of 26.6, creates employment especially in young age groups where unemployment rates are higher. The company’s flexible working policies enable young employees to both continue their education and gain work experience.

Emphasizing that the company also creates economic benefits at the social level with its contribution to young employment, Kanjee stated that they are pleased to provide young people with their first work experience. He also emphasized that they have many young employees who start at the team level and rise to middle and senior management levels in the company. Therefore, McDonald’s Türkiye offers important career opportunities to young people.

According to the statement, the company also supports equal opportunities by taking an active role in women’s employment.

According to the information provided, candidates can apply in person to all McDonald's Türkiye restaurants, send their resumes to mcdonalds.com.tr/ or get information from the call center at 0212 336 35 35.