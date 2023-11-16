Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said Thursday that an update on the customs union will benefit both Türkiye and the European Union, adding that a fair approach is needed for Türkiye in terms of visa liberalization as well.

"Especially in these two matters, we expect a positive perspective to be formed at the EU summit next month. The customs union revision will be beneficial for both Türkiye and the EU," the minister said as part of his remarks following meetings with EU officials.

The modernization of the 1990s trade deal, which is limited to industrial goods and processed agricultural products, was often on the agenda in recent periods with other officials recently urging "swift action" to expand it to include vital areas such as services and e-commerce. The lengthy processing times for visas and visa rejections also remain a thorny issue between the EU and Türkiye, also acknowledged by Turkish officials.

In the framework of his Brussels contacts, Kacır held meetings with European Commission members, including Iliana Ivanova, commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth; Oliver Varhelyi, commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement; and Thierry Breton, European commissioner for the Internal Market.

As part of his meeting with Ivanova, the minister said that they discussed the programs in which Türkiye collaborates with the EU in the field of research and development (R&D) and innovation, according to an Anadolu Agency (AA) report.

"Currently, Türkiye plays a significant role as a stakeholder in the Horizon Europe program. Türkiye has already achieved success in Horizon Europe that goes beyond the Horizon 2020 program," Kacır said.

Pointing out that the impact of (R&D) investments made by Türkiye, especially in the last 20 years, is effective in this success, Kacır continued to say that the country has built up a "tremendous" research and innovation ecosystem.

"In our technoparks, numbering more than 100, our 10,000 companies, more than 1,600 R&D and design centers, our universities numbering more than 200, our 23 research universities and close to 3,000 of our startups located in our technoparks have built up a tremendous innovation and R&D ecosystem," he explained.

"This ecosystem has now become a pioneer in many research and development projects in EU programs. Being able to exist more strongly in these programs in the coming period and developing EU-Türkiye relations in this perspective will be very valuable for us," he underscored.

Kacır further stated that they are planning to hold the next high-level dialogue mechanism meeting with Ivanova in Türkiye "in the coming months," explaining that they will bring together ecosystem stakeholders to strengthen Türkiye-EU collaborations, especially in high technology areas, in the meeting to be held.

He further mentioned that he also met with Varhelyi, recalling that there is an EU Summit ahead, touching upon Türkiye's EU accession process.

"The works conducted by Varhelyi and (Josep) Borrell, the high representative of the EU for foreign affairs and security policy, especially in this summit, will make significant contributions to Türkiye's EU accession process. I hope we are approaching a very good point in this regard," he said.

'The value Türkiye adds is felt'

"Although Türkiye is not yet a member of the EU, it is a natural member of Europe and actually a part of the European family. We, as Türkiye, undertake a very important role and responsibility in European value chains," he explained.

"Today, Turkish companies play critical roles in the production processes of many products. In some areas, we are the largest production country in Europe," the minister said, highlighting areas such as iron, steel, flat glass and solar panels production. "We play a critical role in the value chain in many areas," he noted.

Recalling that current annual foreign trade between Türkiye and the EU stands at nearly $200 billion, Kacır said: "We realize nearly $100 billion of our exports to the EU, which is 41% of our total exports. The EU is important to us, but we are also very important to the EU."

Stating that he expects the Türkiye-EU relationship to progress more positively in the coming period, Kacır talked about his third meeting with Breton, whose area of responsibility also includes directing the Digital Europe Program.

"He carries an important responsibility and role in the realization of the 7.5 billion euro Digital Europe Program. We announced that we joined the program in the past months."

'Indispensable part of EU value chain'

"All these efforts are accelerating thanks to the recognition of the value Türkiye adds to Europe in the current conjuncture," he said.

"Türkiye has achieved tremendous activity in critical technology areas. With its human resources, technological infrastructure, entrepreneurial ecosystem and industrial production capabilities, Türkiye is an indispensable part of the EU value chain."

Reiterating that he also discussed the customs union renewal process and visa liberalization process with Varhelyi, Kacır called on the EU and said: "Just as we talk about the free movement of products, we must enable the free movement of the vehicles carrying these products and the people using these vehicles. We must ensure that Türkiye actively takes part in the decision-making processes regarding the customs union."

"In the coming period, we need to take important steps in the customs union, covering all digital areas. Ultimately, the EU competes in these areas with other regions and countries, and Türkiye, with the role it plays in the EU value chain, adds significant power to the EU in this competition. The customs union revision will be beneficial for both Türkiye and the EU in this regard."

"Visa liberalization is now an important expectation of our people. In this regard, Türkiye needs to be subject to a fair approach. We expect this from our stakeholders in the EU," he concluded.