Monthly inflation in Istanbul accelerated in October compared to the reading a month earlier, data from the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) showed on Sunday, although the annual increase in prices slowed down.

As the indicator of retail price movements, the monthly index rose 2.47% in October, ITO said in a news bulletin. This compared to 2.11% registered in September.

On an annual basis, the ITO-measured Istanbul Consumer Price Index eased to 32.47% compared to 33.55% a month earlier.

Seen as a barometer of price tendencies in Türkiye's most populous city, the index provides an insight in a change of prices affecting close to a quarter of the country's population.

The nationwide data for October inflation will be released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Tuesday.

In September, inflation dropped below 30% range, cooling to 29.73% on a yearly basis.

According to ITO, the largest contributor to the monthly increase in prices was clothing and footwear (10.6%), followed by communication services (5.05%) and entertainment and culture (5.32%).

On a yearly basis, the surge in consumer prices in Istanbul was led by education, health services and housing, the chamber said.