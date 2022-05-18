Turkey’s Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati will travel to Egypt next month to attend a meeting of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), a statement said Wednesday.

The trip will mark the first ministerial-level visit to Egypt in nine years.

After years of tensions, Turkey has been engaged in an effort to mend its frayed ties with regional powers, including Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia.

It has intensified diplomacy to mend its fraught ties, and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said Turkey hopes to maximize its cooperation with Egypt and Gulf nations “on a win-win basis.”

Contacts with Abu Dhabi and Riyadh have seen concrete steps being taken, but efforts with Cairo have so far yielded little progress.

Erdoğan had recently paid his first visits in years to the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Nebati will travel to the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on June 1 for IsDB Group Annual Meeting, the Treasury and Finance Ministry said.

The gathering that will last through June 4 will address IsDB's strategy for the period ahead and will be held under the theme of “Beyond Recovery: Resilience and Sustainability.”

The delegation led by Nebati is said to discuss the latest developments regarding the Turkish economy and the current economic policies Ankara is pursuing.

Nebati will also come together with IsDB officials and hold talks with his counterparts, the statement said.