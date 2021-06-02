Turkey hopes to maximize its cooperation with Egypt and Gulf nations "on a win-win basis," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Tuesday, at a time Ankara has intensified diplomacy to mend its strained ties with Cairo and some Gulf Arab nations after years of tensions.

Relations between Ankara and Cairo have been strained since Egypt's army toppled the democratically-elected Muslim Brotherhood president, Mohammad Morsi in 2013.

Ties with Saudi Arabia have also been strained over Turkish support for Qatar in a regional dispute and the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul.

"Our desire is to use these opportunities for cooperation at the maximum level and improve our ties on a win-win basis... The same situation is valid for all Gulf countries too," Erdoğan told an interview with state broadcaster TRT Haber.

Earlier this year, Turkey said it had resumed diplomatic contact with Egypt and wanted to improve cooperation after years of tensions that began with the disruption of relations in 2013. On April 15, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu announced in a live broadcast that the two countries had agreed that the channel first opened between Turkish and Egyptian intelligence would continue through the foreign ministries. Çavuşoğlu said Egypt had invited the Turkish side for the visit in early May, which is to be held at the deputy foreign minister level. After an inter-delegation meeting, Çavuşoğlu expressed his willingness to meet with his Egyptian counterpart as well. The top diplomat also recently announced that the countries have discussed appointing envoys.

Relations between Turkey and Egypt deteriorated after Gen. Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi toppled the country’s first democratically elected president, Mohammed Morsi, in a coup after only a year in office. Ankara has maintained its position that a democratically elected president cannot be deposed by a military coup and thus, has voiced its criticism of el-Sissi and his backers, including the West and some of Ankara’s rivals in the Gulf region. The Egyptian government, on the other hand, urged Turkey not to intervene in an issue that it considers to be the country's internal affairs. The dispute led to a deadlock in bilateral relations for many years.

Recently, however, signs of a possible reconciliation have come from both countries, particularly due to the changing dynamics in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Turkey-Greece crisis over the region’s energy resources. The two countries exchanged positive signals that pointed to establishing contacts and dialogue, including the possibility of holding talks to demarcate their maritime borders in the Eastern Mediterranean. Experts point out that cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean would benefit both countries while changing the region's balances.