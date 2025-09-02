Nestle has dismissed its chief executive, Laurent Freixe, after only a year in the job following an investigation into an undisclosed "romantic relationship," ousting its second CEO in a year and throwing the Swiss food giant into its deepest leadership chaos in decades.

Freixe is replaced by Nespresso chief Philipp Navratil, a rising star at the world's largest food company, as it battles slowing sales, the impact of U.S. tariffs and eroding investor confidence after years of underperformance.

The Frenchman's predecessor, Mark Schneider, failed to cope with the challenge, costing him his job in August 2024. Freixe's sudden dismissal follows an investigation into an undisclosed romantic relationship with a direct subordinate, which breached the company's code of business conduct, Nestle said late on Monday.

"The loss of two CEOs and a chairman in a year is of historic proportions for Nestle," said Ingo Speich, head of Corporate Governance and Sustainability at Deka, a top-30 Nestle investor.

"The new CEO needs to fix the business model and bring volumes back. He needs to do better M&A and focus more on emerging markets."

Shares in the maker of Nescafe and KitKat chocolate bars were down 0.8% in Zurich by 11:18 a.m. GMT.

'Speak up'

The company said concerns about a possible relationship were raised by staff via the company's internal reporting channel "Speak Up," although an initial investigation was unsubstantiated. Freixe had initially denied the relationship to the board, a company spokesperson said.

When staff concerns persisted, Nestle said it ordered an investigation overseen by Chairperson Paul Bulcke and Lead Independent Director Pablo Isla, with the support of independent outside counsel. Swiss media reported that Swiss lawyers Baer & Karrer helped with the inquiry.

Freixe, who spent 39 years with Nestle, will receive no exit package following his departure, the company told Reuters.

Nestle CEO Laurent Freixe speaks during a general shareholders meeting of Swiss food giant Nestle, Ecublens, near Lausanne, Switzerland, April 16, 2025. (AFP Photo)

In a short statement, Bulcke, who has previously announced he would step down in 2026, thanked Freixe for his years of service at Nestle, but said the dismissal was a "necessary decision."

Freixe was not immediately available to comment when contacted via email. The identity of the female subordinate has not been made public.

His dismissal adds to a list of top executives forced to resign following investigations into their relationships with colleagues.

Energy giant BP's former CEO Bernard Looney and McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook were both removed for failing to disclose relationships with colleagues.

Stability sought

Nestle's shares, a bedrock of the Swiss stock exchange, have lost almost a third of their value over the past five years, underperforming European peers.

Freixe's appointment failed to halt the slide, with the company's shares shedding 17% during his leadership, disappointing investors.

One top 20 Nestle investor welcomed news of the change, saying that Freixe had been a disappointment and that bringing in Navratil was an opportunity for a more ambitious overhaul.

The new CEO needs to slim down the company, cut costs and above all, reduce the headcount, said the investor who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter. It was also crucial that the company raise organic growth to boost volumes.

"The cash flow must cover the dividend," the investor said. "That's an absolute priority."

In July, Nestle launched a review of its underperforming vitamins business that could lead to the divestment of some brands after first-half sales volumes missed expectations.

Freixe's dismissal was featured on the front page of Swiss newspapers, with Neue Zürcher Zeitung noting that Nestle had lost its "legendary stability" where CEOs stayed for years before eventually becoming chairmen.

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said that the company would likely face a period of uncertainty over whether Navratil will follow the same path as his predecessor.

"While Navratil is also an internal appointment, he will want to put his own mark on strategy and that suggests the clock could be reset when it comes to the turnaround plan," Mould said.