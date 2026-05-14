India's capital New Delhi introduced fuel-saving measures on Thursday, including work-from-home days for government employees following Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeal for reduced consumption as the Middle East war disrupts supply chains.

India is one of the few countries in the region that has not increased prices of petrol and diesel for domestic consumers or rationed supplies.

However, it has increased prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) – a primary cooking fuel in India – after disruptions following the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran that led to Iran's near-total blockade of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the 90-day drive will entail reduced official fuel use and travel, and a push for residents to cut back on private vehicle use and shift to public transport in the sprawling megacity.

Government offices will have two work-from-home days a week for those able to work remotely, Gupta said, adding that the private sector was expected to follow suit voluntarily.

"Our appeal to the people of Delhi is that once a week, each of us should have a no-vehicle day," Gupta told reporters.

Other austerity measures will include the cancellation of large official public events over the next three months and foreign travel for a year, she said.

The Delhi government will also halt purchases of new petrol, diesel, compressed natural gas (CNG) or hybrid vehicles for six months, the chief minister said.

Modi said on Sunday that restrictions on fuel use were also necessary to save foreign currency spent on fuel imports.

"We must also place a strong emphasis on saving foreign exchange, as petrol and diesel have become so expensive globally," he said.

New Delhi has also boosted its import tariffs on gold and silver in an effort to shore up the sagging value of the rupee and bolster foreign currency reserves hit by the war.