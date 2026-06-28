Although Türkiye and Colombia are separated by thousands of miles, they share a common ambition: to deepen bilateral ties through stronger economic cooperation. From production and trade to critical minerals and energy, both countries are committed to expanding their existing partnership and unlocking new opportunities for growth, investment and long-term collaboration.

To explore the progress made so far and the untapped potential of the Türkiye-Colombia economic partnership, Daily Sabah interviewed Carmen Caballero, president of ProColombia, the Colombian government agency responsible for promoting exports, attracting foreign investment and showcasing Colombia as a leading tourism destination.

"Within bilateral trade between the two countries, coffee has emerged as one of the key pillars," Caballero said, adding that coffee exports to Türkiye grew by 105% between 2024 and 2025.

She noted that coffee, as Colombia’s flagship product, accounts for over 60% of its shipments to Türkiye outside the mining and energy sectors.

Despite the enthusiasm, coffee is not the only product Colombia sells to Türkiye.

Among the emerging non-mining and non-energy export categories, Caballero remarked that there has been sustained growth in fresh and processed fruit exports, as well as in manufacturing, fashion, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and agro-industrial products. She added these exports increased from $28.5 million in 2024 to $52.8 million in 2025, representing an 85.3% rise.

Pointing to a 23.4% compound annual growth rate in these exports to Türkiye between 2022 and 2025, Caballero said the figures "reflect a deepening and increasingly diversified bilateral relationship."

However, these products account for a smaller share of trade compared with mineral fuels and oils.

According to 2024 data from the Ankara Chamber of Industry (ASO), energy-related products accounted for 96% of Türkiye’s imports from Colombia.

The report also shows that Türkiye’s main exports to Colombia include iron and steel, machinery and electrical equipment.

The broader growth in bilateral trade was reflected in total trade volume, which reached $1.28 billion in 2024, according to the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The ministry identifies Colombia as Türkiye's third-largest trading partner in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Highlighting ProColombia's role in this success, Caballero said the agency has been working to expand bilateral trade ties by strengthening cooperation with the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), chambers of commerce, industry associations, and business networks in Türkiye.

She added that ProColombia has been fostering commercial opportunities through Turkish participation in the Colombia International Business Matchmaking Forum, Colombia Travel Mart, and specialized events such as Globemeets. The agency has also been organizing familiarization trips in partnership with Turkish Airlines, particularly since the airline launched its Bogota route in May 2016.

Turkish companies have shown strong engagement through participation in business delegations and matchmaking initiatives in Colombia, she said, adding that, "Turkish investment in Colombia still has substantial growth potential, building on existing partnerships."

With COP31 set to take place in Türkiye in November, bringing greater visibility to climate action and sustainability, Caballero said Colombia and Türkiye have significant potential to expand cooperation in renewable energy, decarbonization and clean technology through joint projects, investment and knowledge exchange. She added that, for ProColombia, this area could become a new pillar for developing future initiatives.

“The next step is to continue strengthening promotion, connectivity, commercialization and product segmentation,” she remarked, particularly in the fields of nature, culture, wellness, luxury experiences and MICE tourism.