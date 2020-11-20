People learn of a new videoconferencing application almost every day, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic. Yet most of these application systems work in a similar way.

However, an application with a striking name like “mmhmm” stands out due to its innovative virtual video solution. Making hours of videoconferences more fun and effective, mmhmm is a virtual camera that can be used with videoconferencing applications such as Zoom, Google Meet and other streaming services.

The app offers a variety of still and animated virtual backgrounds that enliven conversations, and through its enjoyable emojis and videos, the app makes video calls more engaging and expressive. Currently, the software is available primarily for Mac.

Due to the pandemic, most social and business interactions are being conducted online, as millions of people communicate with each other in somewhat dull interactions.

Phil Libin, the legendary boss of Evernote, is bringing to life the mmhmm app that will make presentations more fun, interactive and understandable.

Server-oriented application

Libin stresses the increasing need for a solution that will make a difference to change the boring agenda and format of virtual meetings during the pandemic period.

Talking about the application, which puts forth server-oriented changes, he said: “Now everyone has to perform well in videos while convincing each other. Everyone turns into a performance artist now. However, the boring boundaries of traditional videoconferencing applications, solutions that focus only on changing the background, do not attract much attention. We are bringing new capabilities to the presenter to make it more engaging, more fun, not boring. By using all the equipment, especially the camera, more efficiently, we enable the presenter to make a presentation effortlessly and in an interesting way."

The presenters, he noted, can move their images all over the screen with a single gesture. “Again, the presenters can scale up, zoom or make themselves transparent.”

M1 chipset laptop

Libin said people from almost every sector can utilize applications, adding that, especially during the pandemic period, doctors can conduct appointments without coming in contact with the patient.

“In the videos shown in the promotion of Apple’s new M1 chip laptop computers, mmhmm was included in the applications. The application reaches the user by gaining serious recognition in the presentation of Apple,” he said.

A Windows version, as well as versions for other platforms, is also being prepared, he added.

“The app has three-month free usage packages and longer-term free usage packages for students and software developers. There are also premium packages that offer the usage of all of its features. At the same time, there is a special feature for those who buy Apple's new M1 processor laptops. Using the Co-Pilot feature, you can create presentations with a friend or hand off controls while you speak,” Libin noted.

Whatever platform is being used, he further said, the app functions as a controller for the background or the effects that you use or the presentation you make. “The mmhmm app allows users to use resizable versions of their photos, videos and presentations," he said.

Video call apps also enable live broadcasts that can be viewed by many more people.

Pay with money, not data

If you have been part of the beta, you will be granted three months of premium thanks to the developer All Turtles.

Students and teachers who confirm their status by sending an email to education@mmhmm.app from their school email account are also given a one-year premium package free of charge.

Anyone who downloads mmhmm will be able to use the "Premium Tools" for free for seven days. Later, they will have the opportunity to use premium features for an hour a day. Those who want unlimited access need to subscribe for $9.99 a month or $99 a year. There are also other ways to use premium tools for longer. Mmhmm offers two different packages. The premium package includes customizable backgrounds and fun tools such as laser pointers and filters. The basic package includes basic functions for presentations like saving or contributing to presentations.

Mmhmm was made available for distribution via its website. It can be used on Mac computers running Big Sur, Catalina or Mojave. While it will be launched soon in the Mac App Store, a Windows beta version is also in the works.