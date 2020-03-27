An agreement has been signed between the American Turkish Business Development Council (ATBDC) and the U.S.-based Turkish American Chamber of Commerce & Industry Northwest (TACCINW) on Friday to promote and increase trade between Turkey and the U.S.

According to the agreement, Turkey will increase its exports to the U.S. while TACCINW as a private, non-profit membership organization based in Seattle and Washington will promote the services and products in the U.S. by supporting the trade and investment activities of ATBDC members.

The agreement also aims to develop joint initiatives and commercial relations between Turkey and Northwest U.S.

By organizing a wide range of services, training programs, seminars and events, TACCINW will provide guidance, information and various tools and resources to help organizations promote their products and services, reach out to potential customers and suppliers, and achieve their business goals.

According to the President of ATBDC Uğur Terzioğlu, this agreement will encourage Chambers of Commerce and other businesses operating in the Northwest region of the U.S. to establish affiliates, subsidiaries, or other business ventures in Turkey.

He emphasized that it will assist and improve awareness, communications, social and commercial relationships amongst persons or companies operating within the U.S. and have ties or interests in Turkey.

“We aim to increase the potential of bilateral trade and investment levels between Turkey and the U.S.,” he added.

Under the leadership of Kurt Gökhan Ölçer, TACCINW is actively operating in Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Idaho, Wyoming and Montana states of Northwestern U.S.