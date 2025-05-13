Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MÜSIAD), a major Turkish NGO, is actively involved in efforts to upgrade the Türkiye–U.K. Free Trade Agreement, its U.K. branch announced.

During Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat’s visit to the U.K., MÜSIAD U.K. officials met him and submitted a formal letter outlining their commitment to the initiative.

The first round of negotiations to revise the Türkiye-UK (FTA) is set for July.

MÜSIAD’s ‘multidimensional campaign’

Türkan Akbaş, chairwoman of MÜSIAD U.K., said the group launched a "multidimensional campaign” to engage the public, policymakers and business leaders to help diversify trade relations between Türkiye and the U.K.

"The campaign is based on a comprehensive action plan, including lobbying efforts, institutionalizing business support, raising awareness via digital and traditional media, building strategic partnerships, conducting data-driven analyses, and organizing a trade day between Türkiye and the U.K,” Akbas said.

"MÜSIAD U.K. is a strategic actor, building economic bridges between the two countries with a membership structure of entrepreneurs working in the U.K.,” she added.

Akbaş emphasized that the group is working in alignment with Türkiye’s development goals and the U.K.’s trade interests.

She stressed that the upgraded FTA would mark a new economic chapter in Türkiye-U.K. relations.

"The upgrading process of the FTA is not just an intergovernmental issue,” she said.

"The process has become increasingly more inclusive with the active participation of civil society, and we are proud to be a part of this-we will work towards making the economic ties between the two countries stronger, more sustainable, and multidimensional,” she added.