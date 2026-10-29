U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that a Chinese executive with close ties to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was gathering information for Beijing, but President Donald Trump took no action after being briefed, a report said Thursday.

The executive, Alice Huang – no relation to the CEO – also known as Huang Le, held a senior position at Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed, which was already under investigation over suspicions it helped China circumvent U.S. restrictions on advanced artificial intelligence chips.

Electronic surveillance identified her as a Chinese intelligence asset and revealed her close relationship with Nvidia's chief executive, The New York Times reported, citing people familiar with classified intelligence findings.

Trump was briefed roughly a year ago but chose not to act, the report said.

It remains unclear what information Huang provided to Beijing or whether she obtained sensitive Nvidia information.

The newspaper said Jensen Huang had not received a defensive briefing warning him of the potential intelligence threat.

Nvidia dismissed concerns about the relationship, saying interactions with Megaspeed were routine business dealings.

"Meetings with customers are part of a CEO's job," Nvidia spokesperson John Rizzo said, adding that the company had not shared sensitive trade secrets or national security information.

Megaspeed said it had hired outside counsel to investigate the allegations and pledged cooperation with U.S. authorities.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington dismissed the allegations as "groundless smears and slanders," according to the newspaper.

U.S. authorities have investigated Megaspeed since late 2024 over suspected chip diversion, with the case transferred to the Justice Department earlier this year, the report said.