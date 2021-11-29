Turkey’s exports and imports saw an annual rise of 20.1% and 12.8% to reach $20.79 billion and $22.23 billion, respectively, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported Monday.
The country’s foreign trade deficit, meanwhile, narrowed by 40.1% on an annual basis to some $1.44 billion in October, according to official figures released.
Excluding the energy and gold trade, Turkey's exports and imports were $16.4 billion and $15.6 billion, respectively.
Foreign trade surplus – excluding energy products and non-monetary gold – was $3.13 billion in October, TurkStat said.
The export-import coverage ratio was 93.5% in October.
In the first 10 months of 2021, Turkey's exports grew 33.9% on a yearly basis to hit $181.7 billion, while imports were up by 22.5% to $215.53 billion.
The trade balance during the January-October period saw a deficit of $33.86 billion, a 15.9% decrease from the corresponding period last year.
"Exports coverage imports was 83.1%, while it was 76.2% in January-October 2020," it added.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.