Turkish products will be introduced to importers in Mexico, Colombia and Chile, as well as importers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman, with the virtual trade delegation programs implemented by the Trade Ministry within the scope of the measures taken to counter the coronavirus outbreak.

The ministry, which has maintained its digitalization activities during the pandemic, has initiated pioneering projects such as virtual fairs and virtual trade delegations to minimize the effects of COVID-19 on exports and offer new promotional opportunities to exporters.

The country recently announced it will support online trade delegation and online fair activities.

Some 50% of expenses of online trade delegation and online fair activities, under the coordination of the Trade Ministry – up to $50,000 per event – will be met by the state.

Half of the expenses of virtual fair organizations approved by the ministry and organized by cooperating organizations will also benefit from the support of up to $100,000 per event.

The virtual trade delegations, launched in May, will continue with two new programs.

The programs will be held under the coordination of the ministry and the organization by the Istanbul Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals Exporters Association (IDDMIB).

While the first leg of the program focused Mexico, Colombia and Chile was held on June 18-19; the other phases will be organized on June 24-26 and June 29-July 3.

Over 26 exporters and 16 foreign importers from Turkey will participate in the program on industrial kitchen equipment with kitchenware and household goods.

Another virtual trade delegation program will be held June 22-25 for the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman with the participation of 24 exporters and 11 foreign importers from Turkey.

The transfer of trade delegations, which could not be realized physically during the fight against COVID-19 and the corresponding decrease in the international trade volume, to the digital platform is expected to contribute to the country’s exports.

Turkey’s exports in May posted a monthly rise while falling on an annual basis due to lower external demand amid the pandemic and high-base effects in 2019.

Exports were down 40.9% year-on-year to $10 billion last month, according to Trade Ministry data. But they posted a 10.8% month-on-month rise. The country's imports also narrowed by 27.7% to $13.4 billion in the same period, the data showed. The foreign trade volume dropped nearly 34% year-on-year to $23.4 billion in the month.

"The worst for exports is behind us. We are beginning to recover," Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan had said, adding that the recovery would continue in June as Turkey relaxes lockdown measures against the pandemic.