OpenAI on Thursday unveiled ChatGPT Work, an agent within its popular chatbot designed to execute tasks across different applications and files, marking the startup's latest push into workplace automation.

Powered by the company's new GPT-5.6 model, ChatGPT Work can gather context from apps, files and workflows to create finished documents, spreadsheets, presentations, reports and websites, the company said.

The launch reflects intensifying competition to build and sell AI tools for ⁠professional ⁠use, as technology companies seek to capitalize on rising demand for autonomous agents that can complete complex tasks with minimal human input.

ChatGPT Work comes months after OpenAI rival Anthropic stepped up its enterprise ⁠push with Claude Cowork, an agent capable of planning and executing multi-step tasks autonomously.

OpenAI, ​which is preparing for its IPO, ​also announced a new ChatGPT desktop application and a ⁠hosted ‌websites ‌feature to let users build ⁠and share websites ‌directly through Work.

ChatGPT Work will roll ​out on Thursday ⁠on web and mobile, and ⁠expand over the next few ⁠days.