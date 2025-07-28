Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday lashed out at a new trade deal the European Union reached a day earlier with the U.S., saying the agreement is "worse" than the deal the U.K. clinched.

The framework trade agreement, which the U.S. and the EU agreed upon on Sunday, is worse than the trade deal that the U.K. reached with the U.S. earlier, he was also quoted as saying.

The deal imposes a 15% import tariff on most EU goods – half the threatened rate.

"This is not an agreement ... (President) Donald Trump ate (European Commission President) Von der Leyen for breakfast, this is what happened and we suspected this would happen as the U.S. President is a heavyweight when it comes to negotiations, while Madame President is a featherweight," Orban said.