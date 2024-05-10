More than 120 managers representing large and medium-sized American companies will arrive in Istanbul next week for the U.S. government's largest annual trade mission and business development forum.

The 14th annual edition of Trade Winds, hosted by the U.S. Department of Commerce, centers around a three-day business forum that will run from Monday through Wednesday.

The event will encompass tailored business-to-government meetings with U.S. commercial diplomats and trade experts based in over 30 countries across Europe and Eurasia. It will also feature plenary sessions and networking events to foster opportunities for investment and partnerships between U.S. and Turkish businesses, according to a statement by the U.S. Embassy to Ankara.

Marisa Lago, the undersecretary of commerce for international trade, will lead the primary trade mission. Complementing the main event in Istanbul, spin-off events will be held in Italy, Romania, Denmark, Poland and Kazakhstan, both preceding and following the main gathering in the Turkish metropolis.

During the visit, Lago and Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service Arun Venkataraman will engage with government officials to reaffirm the commitment to bolstering the bilateral trade and investment relationship, according to the statement.

They will also discuss ongoing collaboration in areas such as energy, climate and commercial interests.

U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Jeffry Flake and U.S. Consul General in Istanbul Julie Eadeh will host the American delegation alongside Turkish business leaders and government officials for a series of panel discussions and networking events dedicated to increasing commercial ties between the U.S. and Türkiye.

"Trade continues to be a foundation of our good relations, creating jobs and prosperity in both Türkiye and the U.S. That hundreds of U.S. businesses are participating in Trade Winds this week is evidence they share our optimism about the future of our economic relationship with Türkiye," Flake said.

Since its inception in 2008, Trade Winds has directly supported nearly 600 separate deals valued at more than $3.7 billion. With the involvement of more than 1,000 U.S. companies and sponsors to date, Trade Winds has enabled U.S. businesses to conduct over 4,500 business-to-business meetings worldwide.