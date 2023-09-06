Over a third of people living in France cannot afford three meals a day and are forced to cut back on necessities like food and medical expenses, according to a new survey published Wednesday.

The Ipsos survey, carried out on behalf of the aid organization Secours Populaire (People's Relief), said that 32% of people are not always able to afford enough food, or healthy food, to make three meals a day.

Most people chose to limit their meat consumption first when struggling to afford food, said the poverty barometer, with 72% saying they cut out meat at least occasionally.

Ipsos interviewed 996 people aged 16 and over by phone for the study between June 17 and 18.

Just under half, 43%, say they can no longer afford to eat fruit and vegetables every day.

Rising inflation and high prices have plunged more people below the poverty line in France, according to the survey.

A total of 53% said they could no longer put money aside and 18% had a negative balance in their bank account, three percentage points more than the previous year.

A total of 45% of the French people surveyed said they were unable to pay for at least some of their medical expenses, representing six percentage points more than a year ago.

Purchasing power and high prices continue to worry politicians and the public in France. Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire has repeatedly demanded lower prices from food companies.

After consultations with the industry last week, Le Maire announced that food prices of 5,000 products will be lowered or capped.

Le Maire had targeted specific foreign companies publicly, which he felt had not done enough to ensure affordable prices.