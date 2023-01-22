Only 8.5% of EU and G-7 companies have taken steps to exit Russia or suspend their operations in the country, a new report revealed.

According to a report released by Switzerland-based St. Gallen University, despite sanction decisions against Russia, the companies continue their relations with the country as usual.

After Russia started what it called a "special military operation" in its neighbor on Feb. 24, 2022, many sectors and countries announced sanctions or suspensions for trying to exert pressure on the Russian economy. Some firms stopped their operations and deliveries in Russia, while others ended their investments or withdrew from their partnerships in Russia, even in Belarus.

The report said there were 2,405 subsidiaries owned by 1,404 EU and G-7 companies as of April 2022 and only less than 9% of them were closed or sold.

"Confirmed exits by EU and G-7 firms that had equity stakes in Russia account for 6.5% of total profit before tax. As for EU and G-7 firms with active commercial operations in Russia, with available information in the ORBIS database, 8.6% of tangible fixed assets, 8.6% of total assets, 10.4% of operating revenue, and 15.3% of total employees were found," the report stated.

The report also showed that there are more exits by foreign firms headquartered in the U.S. than those based in the EU and Japan; fewer than 18% of U.S. subsidiaries have actually divested.

"Of those EU and G-7 firms remaining in Russia, 19.5% are German, 12.4% are American owned and 7% are Japanese multinational firms," it added.

Major brands

Other data released this week by Brand Finance showed that Western companies dominated the world's top brands list, and it was seen that several global brands suspended their operations in Russia, mostly in March.

Top global brands, excluding some Chinese firms, have not been active in the Russian market due to its war on Ukraine since the last February. There were 12 U.S. brands among the top 25 brands, followed by China with seven, Germany with three, South Korea, Japan and the U.K. with one.

The world's top brand, Amazon, suspended its Russian operations on March 9, 2022, announcing that it will not be accepting any new customers in Russia and Belarus.

Apple, taking second place in the top brand's list, has also suspended all official sales in Russia as of March 2, 2022, and turned off selected applications and services in the country.

Google, as the third most valuable brand, suspended some services in the country in March 2022, such as the advertising and application market. Then, Russia's communications authority blocked Google's news services in the country, accusing the service of spreading false information about the war.

The fourth most valuable brand Microsoft suspended new sales in the country on March 4, 2022, but according to Yale University's research, it is continuing to allow existing access in the country.

The fifth brand on the list, Walmart, with no operations in Russia as of 2022 and only some prior investment plans, closed its Moscow office in 2010.

From Samsung to Starbucks, Mercedes to Disney and Shell, other top brands also announced suspensions.

While some brands were still not active in Russia even before the war, GSM firms Verizon and AT&T provided free services for Ukraine.

Chinese brands

Top Chinese brands, from Brand Finance's list, think differently when it comes to Russia. According to Yale's research, China's ICBC bank curtailed Russian access to capital markets. China-based social media platform TikTok suspended operations in Russia, while WeChat has not been implementing any restrictions on Russia.

China Construction Bank and the Agricultural Bank of China allowed Russian companies to open accounts with the bank. The State Grid Corporation of China and Kweichow Moutai Group's businesses continue as usual.