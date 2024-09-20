Ozon Global, Russia's largest cross-border e-commerce platform, is set to hold its second Istanbul COM.E ON Forum next week.

The event is aimed at helping Turkish entrepreneurs better understand cross-border e-commerce between Türkiye and Russia, and providing insights on how to effectively sell in the Russian market.

The forum will feature discussions led by Hazal Maraş, director of Ozon Global Türkiye, along with various experts who will explore the future of Turkish-Russian e-commerce.

Ozon Global will also introduce new initiatives to support Turkish sellers and share key tips for success on the platform.

Entrepreneurs will benefit from live discussions and practical advice from Ozon Global specialists, marketplace partners, and successful Turkish sellers already operating in the Russian market.

Other speakers include Melis Yüksel, Ozon Global Türkiye's data strategy and management director; Yiğit Yavuz, electronics category director; Orxan Isayev, CEO of ShopiVerse and WORLDEF board member; Maria Tretyakova, GBS sales director; and Çetin Tahir Izancı, PTS sales and customer services director.

Turkish sellers double revenue

Last year’s forum brought together over 500 Turkish entrepreneurs, helping many enter the Russian market and boost their sales.

Since opening its Istanbul office in August 2022, Ozon Global has actively collaborated with Turkish businesses.

By the second quarter of this year, Turkish sellers on the platform doubled their revenue compared to the previous year, with Ozon Global buyers placing 2.2 times more orders from Türkiye.