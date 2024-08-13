Pakistan on Monday reaffirmed its commitment to further enhance bilateral relations with Türkiye with a special focus on trade, investment, information technology and defense cooperation.

The reaffirmation was made during a meeting between Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yılmaz in the capital, Islamabad, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a post on X.

Yılmaz is currently visiting Pakistan.

The visit of the deputy foreign minister came shortly after Trade Minister Ömer Bolat traveled to Pakistan, where he met with top officials, including Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

The officials at the time highlighted the significance of historical and cultural ties between Pakistan and Türkiye as they agreed to exploit the potential for further bilateral economic and trade development, focusing on the services, health, education, medicine and fashion sectors.

Ankara and Islamabad have boosted bilateral trade cooperation and investment in recent years, aiming to achieve an annual trade volume of $5 billion in the next few years.

The current investment volume of 54 Turkish companies in Pakistan is $3.5 billion.

The two countries also enjoyed strong defense cooperation, which was bolstered by a project that delivered four Türkiye-made corvettes to Pakistan's Navy.

PNS Tariq, the fourth and the latest MILGEM corvette built by Türkiye for Pakistan, was inaugurated at a ceremony in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi last year.