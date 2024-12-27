The head of the Palestinian Businessmen Association Kamel Mujahed said that the Palestinian business community is eager to expand trade with Türkiye, particularly in sectors like construction.

The Second Term Meeting of the Türkiye-Palestine Economic Cooperation Council was held in Istanbul on Thursday, during which delegations and business representatives of the two countries met and signed a memorandum of understanding.

"The most important topic is the trade between Türkiye and Palestine,” said Mujahed. "Türkiye is a very close country to Palestine, and goods made in Türkiye have good brand value in Palestine.”

Mujahed said the Palestinian private sector’s needs were discussed at meetings held as a part of the council. Exports of iron, steel, and other steel derivatives are needed in Palestine, he said.

He highlighted that the council allowed parties to exchange views on further cooperation opportunities to make large investments in the Jenin Industrial Free Zone.

On issues in bilateral trade, he urged the inclusion of 41 agricultural products, including Palestinian dates, in customs exemption

"We mainly need grain, steel, and fertilizer from Türkiye,” he said, emphasizing the importance of boosting trade.

"The estimated amount of steel needed in Palestine is at least 1 million tons per year, and 700 tons per year for grains,” he added.

Ahmed Khalil Ibrahim Kadi, head of the Palestinian Contractors Association, said Türkiye is a significant trade partner of Palestine and that Turkish products have gained an important place and size in the Palestinian market, especially ones in the construction sector.

Kadi said that the Turkish government and the people of Türkiye provided great help for the reconstruction of Palestine.

He added that the deals signed at the council will benefit Turkish exporters and the business communities of the two countries.

In May, Türkiye imposed a complete trade ban on Israel over its genocidal attacks on Gaza but Palestine was exempted from Türkiye's trade ban at request. Ankara vowed to continue to impose the measures until the Israeli government allows the flow of humanitarian aid to the region.