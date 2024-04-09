Due to their cost and high quality, Turkish products are becoming increasingly popular among Palestinian consumers in occupied East Jerusalem's bakeries and local marketplaces.

In the Wadi al-Joz neighborhood, Al Tannour Supermarket, which also operates as a bakery, offers a wide range of Turkish products.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), the supermarket owner, Hussam Herbawi, said, "There are many Turkish products in our market. Canned goods, biscuits, Turkish fruit juices. We have a lot of Turkish products here."

In addition to the food items, Herbawi pointed out that many cleaning products imported from Türkiye are on the shelves.

He also said their bakery utilizes significant equipment sourced from Türkiye.

Herbawi praised the quality, affordability and convenience of Turkish goods, saying, "Turkish products are of high quality, reasonably priced and user-friendly."

He also noted the growing demand for Turkish products among customers who visit the market.

"They prefer Turkish products because of their high quality and excellent taste. Turkish products also have a good market presence in both Jerusalem and the West Bank," he said.

Regarding importing Turkish products, Herbawi explained how they acquire these goods.

"There are many annual fairs in Türkiye. We participate in these fairs and sign agreements directly with companies. The products then arrive here via Ashdod Port or through distributors. Many Turkish companies have distributors here. We place our orders and requests, and they usually arrive within a week," he said.

In the West Bank, Muhammed Ismail Musa Abu Qasim, the owner of the Izhiman Supermarket, attributed the prevalence of Turkish products in his store to the ongoing boycott of Israeli goods.

"The main reason for having many Turkish products in our store is that we have been boycotting Israeli products since the First Intifada," he said, referring to the Palestinian uprising against the Israeli occupation lasting from December 1987 to September 1993.

Abu Qasim also said they prioritize locally produced goods followed by products from Türkiye, Jordan and Malaysia.

He emphasized the importance of faith in their decision to boycott Israeli products.

"There is a saying: Whoever leaves something for the sake of Allah, Allah will give them something better in return. The priority is faith, not profit. During the First Intifada, they said that the Izhiman stores were empty because we had removed Israeli goods."

Emced el-Tabbahi, the owner of a clothing store named Ezel in the West Bank city of Hebron, revealed that most of his products come from Türkiye.

He praised the ease of conducting business with Turkish suppliers and transporters, although he noted some recent difficulties due to the current situation.

Tabbahi emphasized the high quality and affordability of Turkish products, adding that customers have grown accustomed to these goods and actively choose them.