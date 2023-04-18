Poland and Ukraine reached a deal to restart the monitored and sealed transit of Ukrainain grain through the former's territory, Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus said Tuesday.

"We have managed to set up mechanisms that will mean that not even a tonne of grain remains in Poland. The goods will transit through Poland," Telus said.

Poland's Development Minister Waldemar Buda added a ban on imports of Ukrainian food products to Poland would remain in place.

Pressure has been mounting on Brussels to work out a European Union-wide solution after Warsaw and Budapest announced bans on some imports from Ukraine at the weekend, with other countries in eastern Europe saying they are also considering action.

Farmers say cheap imports from Ukraine, which has faced difficulties exporting by sea due to Russia's invasion, have lowered prices and reduced their sales.

In Poland, the issue has created a problem in an election year for the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party that relies on rural areas for much of its support.

Ukraine had said its priority was to reopen transit through Poland.

"We managed to create such mechanisms that will ensure that not a single ton of grain will remain in Poland," Telus told journalists after two days of talks in Warsaw.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's first deputy prime minister said she was confident that Ukrainian exporters would respect the terms of a grain transit deal agreed with Poland.

The official, Yulia Svyrydenko, told a joint news conference with her Polish counterparts in Warsaw that the Ukrainian government understood the concerns of Polish and Ukrainian farmers and were committed to resolving the issue.