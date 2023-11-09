President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan posed Thursday for a family photo shoot with heads of state of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) within the scope of the 16th ECO Summit in Uzbekistan.

Erdoğan arrived Wednesday in Uzbekistan's capital, Tashkent, to attend the summit scheduled between Nov. 8-9, where he met Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The two leaders discussed steps to enhance cooperation plus regional and global issues, recent Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, as well as efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to civilians, according to Anadolu Agency (AA) reports.

Erdoğan is also set to address the summit and is expected to hold meetings with participating leaders on its sidelines later on Thursday.

During the summit, various subjects were brought under discussion, such as boosting the effectiveness of the organization, of which Türkiye is a founding member, as well as improving trade, transportation networks and connectivity among member countries.

The ECO is a political and economic intergovernmental organization founded by Türkiye, Pakistan and Iran in 1985 to serve as a platform to discuss and improve development and promote trade and investment opportunities. It currently has seven more members: Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.