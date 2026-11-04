President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with top South Korean executives from the technology, electronics, biotechnology, and chemical industries on Wednesday during his official visit to Seoul.

LG Electronics CEO Lyu Jae-cheol, Celltrion CEO Seo Jin-seok, SK Chemicals and SK Plasma CEO Jaehyun Ahn, and Hyundai Motor Group CEO Chung Euisun attended the meeting alongside their delegations at the hotel where Erdoğan was staying.

Erdoğan also received Samsung Electronics CEO Roh Tae-moon, Chemtronics Wits Chair Kim Bokyun, and Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) Vice President Chan-hyuk Chun, along with their respective delegations.

The Turkish participants included Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, AK Party Deputy Chair Halit Yerebakan, Investment Office President Ahmet Burak Dağlıoğlu, Foreign Policy Senior Adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç, and Senior Adviser Zafer Çubukçu.