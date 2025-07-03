President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will attend the 17th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in the Azerbaijani city of Stepanakert (Khankendi) on Friday, according to the head of the Directorate of Communications, Fahrettin Altun, on Thursday.

The summit, which will take place under the theme "New ECO Vision for a Sustainable and Climate Resilient Future," will bring together member state leaders to discuss regional cooperation with a focus on climate change, trade, transportation networks and institutional reform, Altun said on X.

Erdoğan is expected to deliver a speech at the summit and hold bilateral meetings with other heads of state and government, Altun added.

The event will also be attended by observer states, including the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), as well as representatives from international organizations, the Turkish official added.